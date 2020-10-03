Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick has shared the sad news that his brother, and KISS collaborator, Bob Kulick, passed away due from natural causes due to heart disease.
Bob died at his home in Las Vegas on May 28th at the age of 70. Bruce took to social media earlier this week to reveal that the cuase of death had been determined by authorities.
Bruce wrote, "Many of you have asked how my brother died. I didn't have the information until a few days ago from the Las Vegas County Coroner. He passed away in his home, from natural causes due to heart disease.
Sadly, I was unaware that my brother had complained to his doctor about chest pains and heart palpitations. I recently discovered this by looking at his medical papers, and I believe he was due to be treated, but the pandemic might of prevented it.
"For me this was a shock, as it was so sudden. I hope if you experience any pain or discomfort, please see your doctor. As much as this knowledge about his passing is closure for me and my family, he was too young to die.
"Thank you all for your support with his passing. I will continue to celebrate his career and share his photos and accomplishments, along with a lighter side of my brother many of you never knew.
"Bob Kulick RIP 1/16/1950 - 5/28/2020″
Kulick Shares New Single 'Dope'
Bob Kulick's 'Proper Memorial' Delayed Due To Covid-19
W.A.S.P.'s Blackie Lawless Tributes Bob Kulick
KISS Collaborator Bob Kulick Dead At 70
Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick 2019 In Review
Kulick Talks KISS Kruise Jam With Slash Bandmates
Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick
David Glen Eisley and Bob Kulick Revisit 'Sweet Victory'
Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Forced To Release Album Early- Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey- Bob Kulick's Cause Of Death Revealed By His Brother Bruce- more
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Forced To Release Album Early
Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey
Bob Kulick's Cause Of Death Revealed By His Brother Bruce
Jimi Hendrix Streams 'Foxey Lady' From 1970 Maui Performance
Whitesnake Streaming 'Easier Said Than Done' 2020 Remix
Metal Supergroup Act Of Denial Releasing Debut Album This Year
Heart's Nancy Wilson Releasing Debut Solo Album
Singled Out: Shuffalo's Whispers