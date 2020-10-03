Bob Kulick's Cause Of Death Revealed By His Brother Bruce

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick has shared the sad news that his brother, and KISS collaborator, Bob Kulick, passed away due from natural causes due to heart disease.

Bob died at his home in Las Vegas on May 28th at the age of 70. Bruce took to social media earlier this week to reveal that the cuase of death had been determined by authorities.

Bruce wrote, "Many of you have asked how my brother died. I didn't have the information until a few days ago from the Las Vegas County Coroner. He passed away in his home, from natural causes due to heart disease.

Sadly, I was unaware that my brother had complained to his doctor about chest pains and heart palpitations. I recently discovered this by looking at his medical papers, and I believe he was due to be treated, but the pandemic might of prevented it.

"For me this was a shock, as it was so sudden. I hope if you experience any pain or discomfort, please see your doctor. As much as this knowledge about his passing is closure for me and my family, he was too young to die.

"Thank you all for your support with his passing. I will continue to celebrate his career and share his photos and accomplishments, along with a lighter side of my brother many of you never knew.

"Bob Kulick RIP 1/16/1950 - 5/28/2020″

