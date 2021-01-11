Scour Announce EP Trilogy Livestream Event

Event poster courtesy Nuclear Blast

Phil Anselmo's band Scour have announced that they will staging a special livestream concert to celebrate the recent release of their "The Black EP".

The special event will be taking place on January 29th at Anselmo's renowned Nodferatu's Lair Studio and will feature the band, Anselmo (Pantera, Down), John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals), Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer) in a multi-camera livestream.

Not only will the band be performing the new EP in full, they will also play their previous two releases in the EP trilogy, 2016's "The Grey EP" and 2017's "The Red EP", in their entirety.

Shock Narcotic, featuring current and former members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Black Dahlia Murder, Battlecross, and Child Bite, will be the opening act for the special event.

Phil had this to say, "I'm excited to have another Housecore Records stream, this time featuring Scour and Shock Narcotic. Buy the stream and let's jam!"

