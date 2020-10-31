Phil Anselmo's Scour Streaming New Song 'Doom'

Metal supergroup Scour have shared their brand new track "Doom," which features guest vocals by Jason Momoa and a guest guitar solo by Erik Rutan.

The song comes from the group's forthcoming The Black EP, which is set to hit stores on Black Friday, November 27th. The band features Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, En Minor, et al), John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals), Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Lock Up).



Phil had this to say, "The latest Scour is the best Scour." Engemann added, "This is our most fierce and ripping album to date. Completing the EP trilogy, The Black EP brings a more mature musical approach without comprising the utter relentless brutality. We've got a few special gems as well that I'm stoked for people to hear." Check out the new song below:

