Earthless Preview Live In The Mojave Desert Livestream

Earthless have released a trailer for Volume 1 of five livestream concert film experiences that are part of the Live In The Mojave Desert: VOL.1-5.

The livestream will be taking place this Saturday, January 23 and will include over an hour of performance footage filmed and recorded throughout day and night from the natural amphitheater of California's Mojave Desert backed by a visual performance from the Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show.

Mario Rubalcaba had this to say about the special, "Having the opportunity to set up out in the desert and play how we do was one of the best experiences ever actually.

"Adding to it the Mad Alchemy liquid lights and the surroundings made for a very satisfying day/night of jamming. Thankful for the label preserving the night by filming and recording this. I hope people can enjoy the release as much as we did doing it."

The trailer features four minutes of the band performing their epic song "Sonic Prayer". Watch it below:

