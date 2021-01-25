.

OK Go Release Two Cover Versions Of The Zombies' Classic

Keavin Wiggins | 01-25-2021

OK Go Release Two Cover Versions Of The Zombies' Classic
Single art courtesy Mixed Media

OK Go have released a brand new EP featuring Lo-Fi and Hi-Fi versions of their take on the classic hit song "This Will Be Our Year" from The Zombies.

Frontman Damian Kulash had this to say, "'This Will Be Our Year' is one of my favorite songs of all time, and it's more timely than ever. After such a catastrophic year - so much that we rely on just crumbling beneath our feet - it feels good to add a drop to the world's bucket of hope and optimism.

"Like the song says, this year was a long time coming, and I pray we look back on it as the time when things got better." Check out the Lo-Fi version of the track below:.


