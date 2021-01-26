Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Announce Album

Smith/Kotzen, the new project from Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen, have announced that they will be releasing their self-titled debut album on March 26th.

Adrian and Richie gave fans their first taste of the new musical partnership last month when they released their debut single, which is entitled "Taking My Chances".

Smith had this to say about the project, "I think Richie and I complement each other really well. He's a virtuoso guitarist but he's got a great sense of melody - the whole thing just felt very natural."

Kotzen added, "We found common ground in classic and blues-based rock - we both come from that mentality. We've been writing and recording together for the past year and I'm ecstatic with the results."

See the album's tracklist and stream the debut single below:

Tracklisting:

01. Taking My Chances02. Running03. Scars04. Some People05. Glory Road06. Solar Fire07. You Don't Know Me08. I Wanna Stay09. 'Til Tomorrow

"Taking My Chances" Stream

