.

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Announce Album

Keavin Wiggins | 01-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Announce Album
Cover art

Smith/Kotzen, the new project from Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen, have announced that they will be releasing their self-titled debut album on March 26th.

Adrian and Richie gave fans their first taste of the new musical partnership last month when they released their debut single, which is entitled "Taking My Chances".

Smith had this to say about the project, "I think Richie and I complement each other really well. He's a virtuoso guitarist but he's got a great sense of melody - the whole thing just felt very natural."

Kotzen added, "We found common ground in classic and blues-based rock - we both come from that mentality. We've been writing and recording together for the past year and I'm ecstatic with the results."

See the album's tracklist and stream the debut single below:

Tracklisting:


01. Taking My Chances
02. Running
03. Scars
04. Some People
05. Glory Road
06. Solar Fire
07. You Don't Know Me
08. I Wanna Stay
09. 'Til Tomorrow

"Taking My Chances" Stream


Related Stories


Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Announce Album

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Share New Song

More Smith/Kotzen News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Alex Van Halen Talks Roth Vs Hagar Dynamics- Rush Legend Neil Peart Tribute Event Postponed- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Shares 'Morning Has Broken' Performance- more

Reviews

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man

advertisement
Latest News

Alex Van Halen Talks Roth Vs Hagar Dynamics

Rush Legend Neil Peart Tribute Event Postponed

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Shares 'Morning Has Broken' Performance

B-Sides: Unlikely Guns N' Roses Cover, Queen Solo Named Greatest Of All Time, The White Stripes Share Classic Video and more

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Announce Album

Volbeat Release Trailer For 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Release

We Came As Romans Working On New Album and Postpone Tour

Singled Out: Iron Will's Total Recall