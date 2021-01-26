Smith/Kotzen, the new project from Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen, have announced that they will be releasing their self-titled debut album on March 26th.
Adrian and Richie gave fans their first taste of the new musical partnership last month when they released their debut single, which is entitled "Taking My Chances".
Smith had this to say about the project, "I think Richie and I complement each other really well. He's a virtuoso guitarist but he's got a great sense of melody - the whole thing just felt very natural."
Kotzen added, "We found common ground in classic and blues-based rock - we both come from that mentality. We've been writing and recording together for the past year and I'm ecstatic with the results."
See the album's tracklist and stream the debut single below:
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Share New Song
Alex Van Halen Talks Roth Vs Hagar Dynamics- Rush Legend Neil Peart Tribute Event Postponed- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Shares 'Morning Has Broken' Performance- more
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Alex Van Halen Talks Roth Vs Hagar Dynamics
Rush Legend Neil Peart Tribute Event Postponed
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Shares 'Morning Has Broken' Performance
B-Sides: Unlikely Guns N' Roses Cover, Queen Solo Named Greatest Of All Time, The White Stripes Share Classic Video and more
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Announce Album
Volbeat Release Trailer For 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Release
We Came As Romans Working On New Album and Postpone Tour
Singled Out: Iron Will's Total Recall