Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and The Winery Dogs' Richie Kotzen have shared "Taking My Chances", which is the first song from their Smith/Kotzen project.
Adrian had this to say, "I think Richie and I complement each other really well. He's a virtuoso guitarist but he's got a great sense of melody - the whole thing just felt very natural."
Richie added, "We found common ground in classic and blues-based rock - we both come from that mentality. We've been writing and recording together for the past year and I'm ecstatic with the results."
The song is billed as the first taste of music from the two and more news is promised early in 2021. For now, check out "Taking My Chances", below:
AC/DC's 'Power Up' Named Best Album Of 2020- Chris Cornell's Final Studio Album Surprise Released- Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Share New Song- more
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
AC/DC's 'Power Up' Named Best Album Of 2020
Chris Cornell's Final Studio Album Surprise Released
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Share New Song
Greta Van Fleet's The Late Show Performance Goes Online
David Lee Roth Has Every Right To Play Van Halen Songs Says Wolfgang
Deftones Release Change (In The House Of Flies) Tourist Remix Video
Blackmore's Night Share New Song 'Once Upon December'
Goo Goo Dolls Preview It's Christmas All Over Livestream Special