Neil Young Streams Crazy Horse Version Of 'Pocahontas'

(hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming a video for the previously-unreleased Crazy Horse version of "Pocahontas", as featured on his recently-issued package "Neil Young Archives Volume 2 (1972-1976)."
While the rocker first captured a solo version of the song for the scrapped "Hitchhiker" and "Chrome Dreams" projects before it surfaced on his 1979 live set, "Rust Never Sleeps" (and, eventually, on the 2017 release of "Hitchhiker"), Young recorded the track with Crazy Horse during sessions for his 1975 album, "Zuma."
The second volume in Young's ongoing archives series delivers 131 tracks from the singer's 1972-76 output in chronological order, and includes new unreleased versions of older material alongside the recently-issued trio of "Homegrown" and the live packages "Tuscaloosa" and "Roxy: Tonight's The Night Live", a re-arranged "Tonight's The Night" record with two new tracks, and a live album with Crazy Horse in London and Tokyo, among other things.
Originally available exclusively via the Neil Young Archives website, Young will release a digital edition via retail on March 5; both versions will include access to free hi-res digital audio downloads from the singer's website. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
