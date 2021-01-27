Singled Out: Top Tier's Over It

Miami pop-punkers Top Tier recently released their new single "Over It" and to celebrate we have asked guitarist/vocalist Felix Maldonado to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

So the real, REAL, inside story behind the lyrics for "Over It" is that it was (partly) the first lyrics that Tamez (our lead singer) and I put together as bandmates back in 2015 when we finally stablished Top Tier as a band and committed to making music. Without going too far into detail, the core of the idea for the song came after I had recused myself from an awful and dragged out toxic relationship, that on top of everything was also long distance. I was really young and I think part of that added to staying as long as I did. Inexperience normally affects us that way.

The original versionSeether.jpg of the song never really came to be anything until we looked at it again in 2019. We wanted to make it less adolescent, more now, and more representative of who we have become and what brought us here. Less about the breakup and more about the process of finding the strength to love yourself and really see objectively if the problems you're blamed for are your fault or if they're being projected onto you.

It's because of this second look at the song that really made it mean a lot to us because when we look back at the original version and we compare it to where we are now we really see how much we have grown. Not only as musicians, but as people.

