Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Streaming New Song 'CYHSY, 2005'

Keavin Wiggins | 01-28-2021

Cover art courtesy Big Hassle

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have released a new track entitled "CYHSY, 2005". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "New Fragility", which is set to hit stores on February 12th.

Alec Ounworth had this to say about the inspiration for the song, "Part of being away so often is leaving people behind, and never feeling you're able to establish conventionally meaningful relationships. You can be searching for stability - being in one place - and discover that that's an illusion."

Ounworth has also announced a special stripped down solo livestream performance on Bandcamp Live that will be taking place this Friday, January 29th at 8PM EST. Until then, check out the new song below:


