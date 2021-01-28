Singled Out: Evvan's Wolf

Single art courtesy One In A Million

Alt-folk singer Evvan just released her new single "Wolf", timed with tonight's Wolf Moon (the first full moon of 2021). It comes from her forthcoming EP "Home", and Evvan tells us a little bit about the track. Here is the story:

I thought it'd be interesting to set those howls to a melody. This evolved into a story about following the pack and trying to fit in, but in the end, being shunned for your differences and becoming the lone wolf.

When I pose the question, 'What will you do when the wolf comes out in you?,' I'm asking, 'Will you conform to the pack and their ways or will you look them in the eye and dare to be who you really are?

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch a performance of the song for yourself below or stream the studio version here

