Los Angeles rockers Fused By Defiance have released a music video for their new single, "Cancel Culture." The clip was directed and edited by Ron Underwood.
The band had this to say about the track, "Cancel culture is a powerful weapon that when used appropriately, has the power to take down disgusting human-beings in less than 140 characters; something most court systems can't manage to do in 140 days. But like a vigilante with no moral code or restraint, it can easily tip toward the dark-side.
"This song talks about the inappropriate usage of cancel culture. Metaphorically, a virus in the system; that searches through a person's past and finds the one thing that may be able to bring them down as a petty response or knee jerk reaction to a human occasion.
"What cancel culture in this instance fails to take into account is the fallibility of humanity. Within this cycle is a tale of growth through experience which in current times are posted for public review.
"We are all human and all make mistakes, however only in the fallacy of stagnation does cancel culture become its own demise." Watch the video below:
AC/DC Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Realize' Video- Trivium's Matt Heafy and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda To Deliver 'Epic' Track- Every Time I Die Go 'AWOL'-more
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
AC/DC Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Realize' Video
Trivium's Matt Heafy and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda To Deliver 'Epic' Track
Every Time I Die Go 'AWOL' With New Song
Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Expected On His Birthday This Year
Andrew W.K. Announces New Single 'Babalon'
Rainbow Icon Joe Lynn Turner Working With Hypocrisy's Peter Tagtgren
Fused By Defiance Release 'Cancel Culture' Video
Silver Cave Singled Out Week: See You Later