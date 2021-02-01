Fused By Defiance Release 'Cancel Culture' Video

Photo courtesy TAG

Los Angeles rockers Fused By Defiance have released a music video for their new single, "Cancel Culture." The clip was directed and edited by Ron Underwood.

The band had this to say about the track, "Cancel culture is a powerful weapon that when used appropriately, has the power to take down disgusting human-beings in less than 140 characters; something most court systems can't manage to do in 140 days. But like a vigilante with no moral code or restraint, it can easily tip toward the dark-side.

"This song talks about the inappropriate usage of cancel culture. Metaphorically, a virus in the system; that searches through a person's past and finds the one thing that may be able to bring them down as a petty response or knee jerk reaction to a human occasion.

"What cancel culture in this instance fails to take into account is the fallibility of humanity. Within this cycle is a tale of growth through experience which in current times are posted for public review.

"We are all human and all make mistakes, however only in the fallacy of stagnation does cancel culture become its own demise." Watch the video below:

