Supergroup Bloodclot Return With New Lineup and Single

Video still from the lyric video

Hardcore supergroup Bloodclot have returned with a new lineup and have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Save The Robots", which is the first track to feature the new members.

The band was created by Cro-Mags frontman John Joseph and now features new members guitarist Tom Capone (Quicksand, Bold), bassist Manny Carrero (Still Suit, Glass Jaw, Burn) and drummer Darren Morgenthaler (Madball, Maximum Penalty).

Tragedy hit the band following the release of their 2017 album "Up In Arms" when guitarist Todd Youth passed away. Jospheh reflects, "Todd passed away just after 'Up in Arms' was released and we did one U.S. tour.

"Bloodclot was hit hard. It took us by complete surprise. I've known Todd since the early '80s so it wasn't just losing a band member, he was a solid friend of mine - like a little brother actually."

The band did end the hiatus with the recruitment of Quicksand guitarist Tom Capone and Queens of the Stone Age, Kyuss alum Nick Oliveri, but the pandemic made it difficult for the group to operate with members on both coasts.

Joseph decided to recruit east coast members of carry on the band and the new lineup was born. He explains, "I decided I needed to work with local NYC musicians.

"The one prerequisite I had was that everyone in the band needed to make Bloodclot their number one priority in terms of any other projects. All agreed and we hit the studio. Everything flowed."

The group plan to release a new full length album later this year, until then check out the new track below:

Related Stories

News > Bloodclot