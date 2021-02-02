The Band Share Trailer For 'Stage Fright' 50th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) The Band are sharing a video trailer as a preview to the February 12 release of a series of expanded 50th anniversary reissue of their third studio album, "Stage Fright."
The 1970 project delivered a number of classics by the group, including "The Shape I'm In" and the title track, on its way to reaching No. 5 on the US Billboard 200.
The 2021 reissue features a new stereo mix by Bob Clearmountain from the original masters and includes previously-unreleased live recordings from The Royal Albert Hall in London and an impromptu late night jam in a hotel room in the Canadian city of Calgary, Alberta.
The packages see The Band release "Stage Fright" in its originally planned song order for the first time.
"On the album, we used a different sequence to feature and encourage Richard Manuel's and Levon Helm's songwriting participation," shares Robbie Robertson in the liner notes. "Over time, I pined for our first song order, because it pulls you right into the Stage Fright scenario.
"There may be some purists that prefer 'the way it was,' and of course that's always readily available. I'm enjoying this new version, this story, this musical journey. It feels like a fulfillment and I know my brothers in The Band would definitely agree."
Formats include a Super Deluxe 2CD/Blu-ray/1LP/7-inch vinyl boxed set with book; 2CD, digital, 180-gram 2LP black vinyl, and limited 180-gram color vinyl. here.
The Band Share Unreleased Royal Albert Hall Performance
The Band Stream Alternate Mix Of 1970 Classic 'Sleeping'
The Band's 'Stage Fright' Expanded For 50th Anniversary
Jellyfish Stars Reunite For New Band The Lickerish Quartet 2020 In Review
Udo Reunites With Accept Bandmates For 'Where The Angels Fly'
The Allman Betts Band Share New Lyric Video Ahead Of Drive-In Shows
The Allman Betts Band Announce New Album 'Bless Your Heart'
The Band Slaves Changing Their Name
Foo Fighters Launch Midnight Drops- There Has To Be An Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert- Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death- The Osbournes- more
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
There Has To Be An Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Bandmate
The Osbournes Fame Was Not A Good Experience For Jack
Queen In The Studio For Innuendo's 30th Anniversary
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reveals Rescheduled The Echoes Tour Dates
M. Ward Releases 'Violets For Your Furs' Video
Supergroup Bloodclot Return With New Lineup and Single
glimmers Share Duet With Nick Pena of lostbody
The Band Share Trailer For 'Stage Fright' 50th Anniversary Reissue