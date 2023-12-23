Stone Sour On Hold Over 'Irreconcilable Differences' Says Corey Taylor

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor revealed in a new interview that he does not expect to see the return of his other band, Stone Sour, anytime soon due to "irreconcilable differences."

Taylor told AndrewHaugRadio "We call it indefinite hiatus. It's one of those. I talk to Tooch about this all the time. It's just one of those things where you just don't see it coming back anytime soon. They're just kind of irreconcilable differences with certain people, and a lot of things that...

"Obviously, I don't wanna, I'm not gonna run anybody down or anything, but it's just one of those things that for me I can't compromise anymore for different reasons. If I'm gonna do music, I wanna do it full-tilt. It's the best thing for me to be able to do [my solo project]. And Stone Sour is what I did. And I'm proud of it. I'm proud of what we did."

