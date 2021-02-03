Boris Announce Two Special Live Releases

Boris announce 'Absolutego Studio Session 2018" and 'Bootleg -Feedbacker-". On the heels of the 2020 reissues on Third Man Records, Boris will self-release live tracks off each album this Bandcamp Friday (February 5, 2021). Details can be found below for each release.
Absolutego Studio Session 2018: Having taken part in the 2018 lineup of the annual Roadburn Festival in The Netherlands, Boris collaborated with their sworn friend Stephen O'Malley to perform their song "Absolutego." Consistent with shows performed during their 25th anniversary as a band, a new version sounded entirely different from the studio release that emerged, much to the astonishment of the audience.
A studio session with Atsuo, Takeshi, and Wata was recorded as preparation for their live collaboration, and this studio recording is being released with absolutely no overdubs. The listener can experience the depth of variation from the recently re-released original recording to the version that erupted 25 years later.
bootleg -feedbacker-: Originally released as a Japanese version only on DVD in 2005, limited to 300 copies. This was a live performance taken on October 16, 2004, at Vice Magazine's 10 year anniversary event at "Skylight" in New York City. Death From Above 1979 were among the other bands that performed that night.
One composition, "boris at last -feedbacker-", was performed live, and this version, remastered, will be available for the first time digitally. They had reached the boundary of what a 3-piece band can express, already acquiring an unwavering foundation. After this live performance, Boris came to be constantly touring overseas.
Both titles will be available here.
Secret Of Boris Release 'Don't Mention Love' Video
Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special- Foo Fighters Share The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight- Death From Above 1979 Return With 'One + One'- more
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special
Foo Fighters Share The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight
Death From Above 1979 Return With 'One + One'
Cradle Of Filth To Declare 'Existence If Futile' With New Album
Bad Company In The Studio For 'Run With The Pack' Anniversary
Evile Reveal Video For 'Hell Unleashed' And Announce Album
Cherie Currie Delivers 'Rock & Roll Oblivion' Isolation Video
The Gypsy Pistoleros Get 'Lost In A Town Called Nowhere'