Boris Announce Two Special Live Releases

Boris announce 'Absolutego Studio Session 2018" and 'Bootleg -Feedbacker-". On the heels of the 2020 reissues on Third Man Records, Boris will self-release live tracks off each album this Bandcamp Friday (February 5, 2021). Details can be found below for each release.



Absolutego Studio Session 2018: Having taken part in the 2018 lineup of the annual Roadburn Festival in The Netherlands, Boris collaborated with their sworn friend Stephen O'Malley to perform their song "Absolutego." Consistent with shows performed during their 25th anniversary as a band, a new version sounded entirely different from the studio release that emerged, much to the astonishment of the audience.



A studio session with Atsuo, Takeshi, and Wata was recorded as preparation for their live collaboration, and this studio recording is being released with absolutely no overdubs. The listener can experience the depth of variation from the recently re-released original recording to the version that erupted 25 years later.



bootleg -feedbacker-: Originally released as a Japanese version only on DVD in 2005, limited to 300 copies. This was a live performance taken on October 16, 2004, at Vice Magazine's 10 year anniversary event at "Skylight" in New York City. Death From Above 1979 were among the other bands that performed that night.



One composition, "boris at last -feedbacker-", was performed live, and this version, remastered, will be available for the first time digitally. They had reached the boundary of what a 3-piece band can express, already acquiring an unwavering foundation. After this live performance, Boris came to be constantly touring overseas.



