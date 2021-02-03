SG Lewis Recruits Nile Rodgers For 'One More'

SG Lewis has released his new single "One More", which features a guest appearance from music legend Nile Rodgers. The track comes from Lewis' debut album, "II", which is set to be released on February 19th.
Nile Rodgers had this to say about the collaboration, "SG and I have been working together at my home away from home, Abbey Road, for a couple of years now. I love how effortless and cool this song is. The awesome Julian Bunetta and John Ryan wrote on this with us and killed it!"
SG Lewis added, "One More was the first song I wrote for this record in LA, and one that set me on the path to making this whole album. Working with Nile Rodgers was an experience which will stay with me for the rest of my life.
"To have someone who has influenced not only this album, but my entire career play on this song is mind blowing." Watch the lyric video below:
