Too Dead Too Die Release 'They Were All Wrong' Video

Too Dead Too Die have released a music video for the song

"They Were All Wrong". The track comes from the project's most recent album "Tropical Gothic".



“This song about being focused on your journey. ppl used to tell - impossible, never, stupid. But they do that just [because] they gave up, [because] of their own sad experience.

"So even if you're alone, even if you're against everyone - that's fine. Go ahead and prove them - they are wrong about you, about your way. And don't forget to have fun.” Watch the video below:

