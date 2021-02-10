.

Island Share Video For New Single 'Octopus'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-10-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Single art courtesy prescription prSingle art courtesy prescription pr

London rockers Island have released a music video for their brand new single "Octopus". The track follows the band's 2019 EP release "When We're Still".

They had this to say about the song, 'Octopus' describes the feeling of looking back on rebellious teenage years from a time where an impulse to cause trouble has been replaced with new sentiments.

"It's about the conflict felt as a musician between wanting to grow older and wiser and wanting to stay young, and it asks if we as a world are only interested in stories, and whether normality is something to be desired. A world in which you might be persuaded to change yourself to fit in, like an octopus changes colour to adapt to its surroundings.

"The song ends by flirting with the idea of reverting back to old ways, and getting back to making trouble." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Island Share Video For New Single 'Octopus'

Shark Island Stream New Track From Bloodline 2.020

News > Island

advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Greta Van Fleet Streaming 'Heat Above'- Metallica Make Chart History- Of Mice & Men- Queen Postpone Tour- more

Reviews

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

advertisement
Latest News

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Heat Above'

Pop Evil Streaming New Song 'Breathe Again'

Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Metallica Make Chart History With Vinyl Reissues

Of Mice & Men Streaming 'Timeless' Song

Queen Postpone and Expand Rhapsody World Tour Leg

Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'Tender Heart' Video

Silent Theory 'Shaking The Cages' With New Video