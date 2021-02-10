Island Share Video For New Single 'Octopus'

Single art courtesy prescription pr Single art courtesy prescription pr

London rockers Island have released a music video for their brand new single "Octopus". The track follows the band's 2019 EP release "When We're Still".

They had this to say about the song, 'Octopus' describes the feeling of looking back on rebellious teenage years from a time where an impulse to cause trouble has been replaced with new sentiments.

"It's about the conflict felt as a musician between wanting to grow older and wiser and wanting to stay young, and it asks if we as a world are only interested in stories, and whether normality is something to be desired. A world in which you might be persuaded to change yourself to fit in, like an octopus changes colour to adapt to its surroundings.

"The song ends by flirting with the idea of reverting back to old ways, and getting back to making trouble." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Shark Island Stream New Track From Bloodline 2.020

News > Island