Island Share Video For New Single 'Octopus'

London rockers Island have released a music video for their brand new single "Octopus". The track follows the band's 2019 EP release "When We're Still".
They had this to say about the song, 'Octopus' describes the feeling of looking back on rebellious teenage years from a time where an impulse to cause trouble has been replaced with new sentiments.
"It's about the conflict felt as a musician between wanting to grow older and wiser and wanting to stay young, and it asks if we as a world are only interested in stories, and whether normality is something to be desired. A world in which you might be persuaded to change yourself to fit in, like an octopus changes colour to adapt to its surroundings.
"The song ends by flirting with the idea of reverting back to old ways, and getting back to making trouble." Watch the video below:
Shark Island Stream New Track From Bloodline 2.020
Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Greta Van Fleet Streaming 'Heat Above'- Metallica Make Chart History- Of Mice & Men- Queen Postpone Tour- more
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Heat Above'
Pop Evil Streaming New Song 'Breathe Again'
Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations
Metallica Make Chart History With Vinyl Reissues
Of Mice & Men Streaming 'Timeless' Song
Queen Postpone and Expand Rhapsody World Tour Leg
Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'Tender Heart' Video
Silent Theory 'Shaking The Cages' With New Video