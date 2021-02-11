.

The Allman Brothers Band Capture Historic Show With New Live Album

Michael Angulia | 02-11-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Allman Brothers Band Capture Historic Show With New Live AlbumAllman Brothers Band

The Allman Brothers Band will be celebrating the 52nd anniversary of their founding on March 26th with the release of a new live album entitled "Down In Texas '71".

The record will feature the band's historic performance at Austin Municipal Auditorium in Austin, TX that took place on September 28th, 1971 and will feature nine tracks including "Statesboro Blues," "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed" and "Stormy Monday".

The physical CD version will also include as a bonus an exclusive radio interview with band members Berry Oakley and Duane Allman, recorded just a few months ahead of this performance.

According to the announcement, "Down In Texas '71 captures a special snapshot in time during the pivotal year of 1971 for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group. Coming two months after the release of At Fillmore East in July and occurring one month before the death of Duane Allman in October, the Austin show presents the original ABB line-up--Duane Allman, Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Jaimoe--at the peak of their creativity."

The band is offering the new album via an exclusive pre-sale via merchmountain.com.


Related Stories


The Allman Brothers Band Capture Historic Show With New Live Album

Allman Brothers Band Reunited For 50th Anniversary Concert 2020 In Review

Allman Brothers Band To Release Final Concert With Duane Allman

Allman Brothers Band Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert

Unreleased Allman Brothers Band Songs Coming For 50th

Allman Brothers Band To Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert

Allman Brothers Band To Release Fillmore West '71 Package

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke 2018 In Review

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke

Allman Brothers Band Streaming Classic Song Performance

News > Allman Brothers Band

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song, Sets Album Release- Dave Mustaine Recording Vocals For New Megadeth Album- Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing'- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song, Sets Album Release

Dave Mustaine Recording Vocals For New Megadeth Album

Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing' Gets An Unplugged Makeover

The Allman Brothers Band Capture Historic Show With New Live Album

Caliban Going Native With New Album 'Zeitgeister'

Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously Unreleased Performance Of 'The Chain'

Black Sabbath Stream 1981 Performance Of Mob Rules Classic Voodoo

Singled Out: The L.A. Maybe's Mr. Danger