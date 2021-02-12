Love And Death To Livestream Album Release Show Tonight

Love and Death will be hitting the stage for the first time tonight (February 12th) for a special livestream event to celebrate the release of their brand new studio album "Perfectly Preserved"
The album is the group's first new record in eight years and the band, featuring Brian 'Head' Welch (Korn), Jasen Rauch (Breaking Benjamin) JR Bareis and Isaiah Perez, will take to the stage for the livestream that will take place at 5pm PST/7pm CST/8pm EST (the event being available on demand for 48 hours after.)
Brian "Head" Welch had this to say about the event, "I'm actually quite shocked that we are going to pull off such an amazing event with some special very guests who live in different states-all during a world-wide pandemic!"
The event will also feature Lacey Sturm formerly of Flyleaf, Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin and Matty Mullins of Memphis May Fire. Tickets are available here.
