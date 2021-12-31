David Lee Roth's New Year's Shows Canceled

Residency poster

Very sad news for Van Halen fans that planned to see frontman David Lee Roth kick off his Las Vegas residency with a special New Year's Eve show tonight, the performance has been canceled.

Roth was set to launch what he has called his final shows, a special residency at the House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, but both the December 31st and January 1st shows have been canceled, according to the venue's website.

At press time, the venue is still listing the next scheduled show on January 5th as a go. Local Fox affiliate, KVVU, shared the following statement from the House of Blues, "Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022 have been cancelled.

"Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly."

