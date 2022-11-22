Ozzy Osbourne Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video

Alternative album art

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is sharing a storyboard version video for the title track to his latest album, "Patient Number 9." The clip for the song that features guitarist Jeff Beck presents the original concept design by famed comic book artist Todd McFarlane and storyboard artwork by Mary Landro, which would later be translated into the tune's official video.

Osbourne's thirteenth studio record sees the rocker working with a core lineup of producer and guitarist Andrew Watt, Zakk Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and guests including Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction.

This past week, Osbourne received four 2023 Grammy Award nominations for the album, including recognition in the Best Rock Album category; the song "Degradation Rules" featuring Tony Iommi is a contender for Best Metal Performance; and the set's lead single and title track featuring Jeff Beck is a finalist for Best Rock Performance and the songwriters honor Best Rock Song.

Watch both the storyboard and final versions of the video here.

