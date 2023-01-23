Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New U.S. Tour
Shinedown have announced that they will launching The Revolutions Live Tour of the U.S. this spring with support from Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.
The Revolutions Live Tour will include 21 stops and is set to kick off on April 3rd in Saginaw, Michigan on April 3 at The Dow Event Center and will wrap up on May 9th in Portland, OR at the Moda Center.
Tickets for the trek, support of Shinedown's "Planet Zero" album, are set to go on sale to the general public this Friday January 27th 10am local time. (see dates below).
Following the tour, Shinedown are also set to appear at this year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival at The Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA in early September.
April 3 - Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center
April 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
April 7 - Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
April 8 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
April 10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 12 - Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
April 14 - Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 15 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 17 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
April 19 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
April 21 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
April 22 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane's River Center
April 24 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
April 25 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 27 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
April 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
April 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 3 - Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
May 6 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
May 7 - Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
May 9 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
