Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New U.S. Tour

Shinedown have announced that they will launching The Revolutions Live Tour of the U.S. this spring with support from Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.



The Revolutions Live Tour will include 21 stops and is set to kick off on April 3rd in Saginaw, Michigan on April 3 at The Dow Event Center and will wrap up on May 9th in Portland, OR at the Moda Center.

Tickets for the trek, support of Shinedown's "Planet Zero" album, are set to go on sale to the general public this Friday January 27th 10am local time. (see dates below).

Following the tour, Shinedown are also set to appear at this year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival at The Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA in early September.

April 3 - Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center

April 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

April 7 - Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena

April 8 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

April 10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 12 - Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

April 14 - Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 15 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 17 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 19 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

April 21 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

April 22 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane's River Center

April 24 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

April 25 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 27 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 3 - Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

May 6 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

May 7 - Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

May 9 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center





