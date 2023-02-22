Shinedown has released a music video for their new single "A Symptom Of Being Human", which is a track from their most recent studio album "Planet Zero".
Frontman Brent Smith had this to say about the song, "'A Symptom Of Being Human' is a deep breath in the face of an ever-changing world. Everyone's story is different. As human beings, we are all unique, and that's what makes us individuals.
"We will all experience highs, and lows in our lifetime. We will all be put to the test, and the challenges of everyday life. So embrace it, don't run away from it. Live every moment to the fullest, and don't worry... It's all just a symptom of being human." Watch the video below:
Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New U.S. Tour
Shinedown Share 'Dead Don't Die' Video
Shinedown Share 'Daylight' Video
Shinedown Launch Planet Zero Observer App
Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album- Shinedown Share 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Video- more
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial- When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date- Furnace Fest- more
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!
Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album
Shinedown Share 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Video
The Joe Perry Project Plot Spring U.S. Tour
Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor
CHVRCHES Reveal Advice From Coldplay's Chris Martin
In Flames Top The Album Charts At Home With 'Foregone'
Echos Shares 'Mad Re-imagined' Video To Celebrate New EP Release
Singled Out: Dust Biters' Progeny