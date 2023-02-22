.

Shinedown Share 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Video

Keavin Wiggins | Published 02-22-2023

Shinedown album art
album art

Shinedown has released a music video for their new single "A Symptom Of Being Human", which is a track from their most recent studio album "Planet Zero".

Frontman Brent Smith had this to say about the song, "'A Symptom Of Being Human' is a deep breath in the face of an ever-changing world. Everyone's story is different. As human beings, we are all unique, and that's what makes us individuals.

"We will all experience highs, and lows in our lifetime. We will all be put to the test, and the challenges of everyday life. So embrace it, don't run away from it. Live every moment to the fullest, and don't worry... It's all just a symptom of being human." Watch the video below:


Related Stories
Shinedown Share 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Video

Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New U.S. Tour

Shinedown Share 'Dead Don't Die' Video

Shinedown Share 'Daylight' Video

Shinedown Launch Planet Zero Observer App

More Shinedown News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album- Shinedown Share 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Video- more

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial- When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date- Furnace Fest- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv

Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show

Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023

On The Record: Vinyl Moon

Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!

Latest News

Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album

Shinedown Share 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Video

The Joe Perry Project Plot Spring U.S. Tour

Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor

CHVRCHES Reveal Advice From Coldplay's Chris Martin

In Flames Top The Album Charts At Home With 'Foregone'

Echos Shares 'Mad Re-imagined' Video To Celebrate New EP Release

Singled Out: Dust Biters' Progeny