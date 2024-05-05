Shinedown Announces New Line of Hot Sauces

(Press Here) Shinedown just got hotter! The chart-topping superstars have announced a new line of hot sauces in collaboration with specialty sauce artisan Torchbearer Sauces, with support by Warner Music Experience.

The first flavor Symptom Chipotle Garlic Sauce, available now, is named after Shinedown's current crossover hit "A Symptom Of Being Human," which continues its rise at pop radio as it inches closer to breaking into the Top 20 on the Top 40 chart (currently #23).

Symptom Chipotle Garlic Sauce, the first in a series of Shinedown sauces to come this year, boasts a delectable fusion of chipotle peppers with a smokey flavor and gourmet garlic aioli - creating a sauce with the perfect level of heat to elevate any meal. Check it out here.

"We have been provided a wonderful opportunity to create this 'Symptom' sauce with our friends at Torchbearer Sauces," shares Shinedown drummer Barry Kerch. "Cultivating this sauce has been a passion project and has been an absolute joy to accomplish together. This is just the beginning of what we want to present to the fans of Shinedown. This debut 'Symptom' sauce is to be enjoyed by the masses because this one is just right. This sauce is for all of us."

"We are beyond excited to be making sauces with such a huge, influential group of accomplished musicians," adds David Lynch from Torchbearer Sauces. "Shinedown's obvious passion for their craft along with the love for (and from) their fans falls right in line with our own feelings towards what we do. In working with them over the past few months, it's very apparent that this project is going to be huge and we look forward to pushing ourselves to create the best partnership we can. We've been around the block a few times and the professionalism and excitement the band has shown us let's us know that this relationship will be a great one. This is surely the biggest project we've worked on and by far the most enjoyable as they have been nothing but helpful and accessible. It's an honor for Torchbearer to make hot sauces with Shinedown!"

Related Stories

Shinedown, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin Lead Inkcarceration Lineup

Shinedown's Brent Smith Explains Meaning Behind 'A Symptom Of Being Human'

Shinedown Share 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Video

Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New U.S. Tour

News > Shinedown