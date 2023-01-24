.

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals

Published 01-24-2023

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals Video still

Pantera has been removed from the lineup of two of Europe's largest rock music festivals after organizers faced pushback over controversy surrounding frontman Philip Anselmo.

The Rock Am Ring and Rock in the Park festivals in Germany announced via social media that they have made the decision to drop Pantera from their lineups.

They wrote, "Pantera will not be performing at Rock am Ring and Rock in the Park 2023, as announced. In the last few weeks, we have had many intensive conversations with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans, we have continued to deal with the criticism together and decided to remove the band from the program."

The criticism appears to center around Anselmo making a Nazi-styled salute during his performance at Dimebash, a special event celebrating late guitarist Darrell "Dimbag" Abbot in 2016 in Hollywood.

Anselmo said in an 2019 interview with Kerrang!that he was joking around. He said, "I feel like it's ridiculous. I made an off-color joke and 'Boom!' - it's like I'm literally Hitler!

"I'm not. I take each individual one at a time, in the way that any logical individual will. I have love in my heart. Over the years, I've learned to take the first step with love and to put good faith first. I get along with everybody.

"If there's any doubt about my political leanings, people should get it out of their heads. I was raised amongst a dazzling [cast of characters] from the theatre, from the mental hospital, from all walks of life - all colors, creeds and kinds.

"It's absurd to me that anyone in this day and age would judge anyone by the color of their skin, their heritage or their religion. I'm a harmless guy. I'm a reactionary, not a troublemaker."


Related Stories
Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals

Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour

Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour (2022 In Review)

Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville Lineup

Pantera's Rex Brown Sidelined By COVID

More Pantera News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals- Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up- Motorhead- Motley Crue- more

Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert Tour- Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Tour- Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New Tour- more

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album- Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour- more

Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour- Metallica 'Screaming Suicide' Video- Rival Sons- more

advertisement

Reviews

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Latest News

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals

Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up

Motorhead Get Animated For Previously Unreleased Song

Motley Crue To Begin Rehearsals With New Touring Guitarist John 5

Stevie Nicks Announces North American Headline Shows

Two Members Of The Doors Sell Music Publishing Rights And More

Van Morrison Shares New Song 'Worried Man Blues'

Billy Idol Announces Spring North American Tour

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.