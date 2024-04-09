Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown shared a tribute to Jerry Abbott, the father of late drummer "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, who passed away at the age of 80.
They wrote, "Rest in Peace Jerry Abbott. Jerry was the father of Vince & Darrell & was a huge influence on us, in our formative years. He passed down an incredible legacy of his own.
"He was a great songwriter and a much sought after engineer & producer. He managed the band from '82-'89 & taught us a lot. We can look back now & see that without him; we might not have ever made it out of Tejas. But we did...
"Hearing the news of his passing, we immediately thought of all the great times we had with the 'LD', a nickname we gave him, and all the things that made him so very special!! This cannot be said enough, he was one of the good ones & will be missed!! He's in a much better place now... God Bless."
Pantera Recording Current Shows For Possible Live Album
Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup
Zakk Wylde Recruits Cody Jinks, Rival Sons, Clutch For Berzerkus Festival
Pantera's Rex Brown Launches Signature Epiphone Bass
Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Show The Madhouse Chronicles- Pantera Pay Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's Father Jerry Abbott- more
Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards- Firehouse Lead Singer CJ Snare Dead At 64- more
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Show The Madhouse Chronicles
Pantera Pay Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's Father Jerry Abbott
Architects Unleash 'Curse' As They Add New Leg To North American Tour
Switchfoot, Blue October and Matt Nathanson Announce Help From My Friends Summer Tour
Black Country Communion Release 'Red Sun' Video
Babylon A.D. Announce New Album 'Rome Wasn't Built In A Day'
Paul Weller Announces First North American Tour Since 2017
Blitz Vega Memorializes The Late Andy Rourke In 'Disconnected' Video