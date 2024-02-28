Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup

Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera, Slipknot, Disturbed, Judas Priest and Five Finger Death Punch lead a very packed lineup for this year's Aftershock festival that will hitting Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA October 10th through 13th.

Metal legends Iron Maiden will be making their only U.S. festival appearance this year at the event, and thrash metal icons Slayer will be playing a very special reunion set at the event, their only west coast appearance that has been announced.

The festival will include back-to-back headlining performances from Slayer and Pantera (Thursday); Slipknot and Five Finger Death Punch (Friday); Iron Maiden and Judas Priest (Saturday); and Motley Crue and Disturbed (Sunday).

"Get ready Sacramento..." says Danny Wimmer of DWP. "This is the biggest Aftershock lineup we've ever curated, and the largest rock and metal festival ever put together in California. See you in October...unless I see you in May."

In addition, Aftershock will feature four full days and nights of performances from top artists including: Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Falling in Reverse, Till Lindemann, Rise Against, Halestorm, Seether, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Mastodon, Anthrax, Architects, Tom Morello, Cypress Hill, Ministry and many others.

Organizers have also announced that they are adding a 5th stage, expanding the lineup to a total of 130+ bands. "We couldn't be more excited that Sacramento has become synonymous with the largest rock festival on the West Coast," said Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa. "The city is ready to welcome fans for four days packed with more than 130 bands and unforgettable live music experiences."

The lineup for Aftershock is as follows (subject to change): Iron Maiden, Slayer, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Disturbed, Pantera, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Till Lindemann, Falling in Reverse, Rise Against, Staind, Halestorm, Seether, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Mastodon, Anthrax, Architects, Tom Morello, Cypress Hill, Ministry, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Skillet, Sevendust, Tech N9ne, Insane Clown Posse, Static X, Clutch, Body Count, Lorna Shore, Highly Suspect, Poppy, Grandson, Nothing More, P.O.D., Filter, Eagles of Death Metal, Coal Chamber, Code Orange, Jinjer, Bad Wolves, Shadows Fall, Fear Factory, Sleeping With Sirens, Juliette Lewis and the Licks, Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones Classics, Drain, City Morgue, Saosin, L.S. Dunes, Badflower, PUP, Rival Sons, Militarie Gun, Hawthorne Heights, Bayside, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Show Me The Body, Whitechapel, From Ashes to New, The Warning, Set it Off, Resorte, Fugitive, Better Lovers, Drug Church, Biohazard, Joey Valence & Brae, Tim Montana, Vended, The Chisel, The Armed, Soul Glo, High Vis, Narrow Head, I See Stars, Bob Vylan, GEL, Holding Absence, Touché Amoré, Citizen Soldier, New Years Day, Drowning Pool, Alien Ant Farm, Orgy, Adema, Powerman 5000, Taproot, Local H, HED PE, Moonshine Bandits, CKY, Brutus, Alien Weaponry, Oxymorrons, Veil of Maya, Lilith Czar, Holy Fawn, D.R.U.G.S., Ho99o9, Ill Ni-o, Winona Fighter, Slothrust, Hemorage, Nerv, Damnage, Jeris Johnson, Any Given Sin, Deadlands, Mike's Dead, Self Deception, Lø Spirit, Jager Bonham, Dead Poet Society, Point North, Like A Storm, Teen Mortgage, Jigsaw Youth, The Funeral Portrait, Black Map, Capital Theatre, Descartes A Kant, Lowlives, StrateJacket, Blame My Youth, Caskets, Silly Goose, Reach NYC, TX2, Royale Lynn, Budderside, and Gozu.

