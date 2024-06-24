Pantera Announce Early 2025 European Tour

Pantera have announced that they will be returning to Europe early next year to launch a tour that will run from late January 2025 through mid-February that will be followed by their previously announce UK and Ireland tour.
They shared, "Guess what, Europe? We are coming for you! See you in early 2025. Our artist presale starts tomorrow (6/25) at 10 AM, CET. Sign up to get updates on our website."
Things are set to kick off on January 21st in Helsinki at the Ice Hall and the just announced European run is scheduled to wrap up on February 15th in Paris at the Adidas Arena.
The current incarnation of the group announced in 2022 that original frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown had recruited Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde to come together to celebrate the band's legacy.
1/21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
1/23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
1/24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
1/26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
1/28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
1/31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stozice
2/1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Arena
2/3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
2/4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
2/6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
2/7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
2/9 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
2/10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
2/12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
2/13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
2/15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
