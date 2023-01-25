Fall Out Boy Premiere 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' Video

Fall Out Boy have shared a music video for their brand new single, "Heartbreak Feels So Good". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "So Much (For) Stardust".



full coverage communications sent over the following details: Tonight, the band will return to Chicago to play a sold-out show at Metro. The show sold out within hours of its announcement on Monday morning.



The release of "Heartbreak Feels So Good" follows Fall Out Boy's announcement last week that their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust will arrive March 24, 2023 on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. The record was produced by Neal Avron.



In tandem with the album announcement, the band released the record's first single "Love From The Other Side," immediately setting off a global wave of unprecedented excitement and chatter from fans worldwide that shows no signs of slowing. Consequence hailed that the track "pushes guitars back to the forefront, while demonstrating the band hasn't lost any of their flair for the dramatic."



The band performed the broadcast debut of "Love From The Other Side" the night of its release on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. On January 31, the band will return to the show to perform the broadcast debut of "Heartbreak Feels So Good." Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC at 11:35/10:35c, and is available next day on Hulu. Watch the new video below:





