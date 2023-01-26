Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed

Workday have previewed Ozzy Osbourne's appearance in their upcoming Super Bowl commercial that will be airing in full during the big game on February 12th.

The commercial will also feature appearances from Gary Clark Jr. and Joan Jett with Ozzy appearing wearing a shirt and tie in a busy office environment in the teaser clip.

"This ad reflects the evolution of our brand over the past 17 years to where we are today, and supports the next stage of our growth," said Pete Schlampp, Workday Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. "With more than 60 million people using our products, we are a household name. We see being part of the Big Game as an immense opportunity to show up for and entertain new and diverse audiences."

They say in the teaser notes, "Where are the rock stars in your organization? Look around-they might be sitting right next to you. Join Ozzy as he gets ready to rock the corporate world on football's biggest stage. Learn how Workday gives you the power to rock." Check it out below:





