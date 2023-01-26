.

Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed

Keavin Wiggins | Published 01-26-2023

Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed Video still

Workday have previewed Ozzy Osbourne's appearance in their upcoming Super Bowl commercial that will be airing in full during the big game on February 12th.

The commercial will also feature appearances from Gary Clark Jr. and Joan Jett with Ozzy appearing wearing a shirt and tie in a busy office environment in the teaser clip.

"This ad reflects the evolution of our brand over the past 17 years to where we are today, and supports the next stage of our growth," said Pete Schlampp, Workday Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. "With more than 60 million people using our products, we are a household name. We see being part of the Big Game as an immense opportunity to show up for and entertain new and diverse audiences."

They say in the teaser notes, "Where are the rock stars in your organization? Look around-they might be sitting right next to you. Join Ozzy as he gets ready to rock the corporate world on football's biggest stage. Learn how Workday gives you the power to rock." Check it out below:


Related Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed

Ozzy Osbourne 'Determined To Be Back On Stage'

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Receiving Four Grammy Nominations (2022 In Review)

Ozzy, Axl, Halford, Dio Among RS's Greatest Singers Of All Time

Bad Wolves Took Ozzy Osbourne Classic To Church (2022 In Review)

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed- David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally'- Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott- more

Metallica To Premiere New Album '72 Seasons' At Movie Theaters- Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic'- Foo Fighters Replace Pantera- more

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals- Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up- Motorhead- Motley Crue- more

Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert Tour- Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Tour- Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New Tour- more

advertisement

Reviews

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed

David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally'

Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott For 'Spillways'

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Being Joined By Guns N' Roses Star On New Tour

Yes Sell Atlantic Records Catalog To Warner Music Group

Kaki King Announce 'Everybody Loves You' 20th Anniversary Tour

Motionless In White, Limp Bizkit Lead Bamboozle 2023 Lineup

New Found Glory Share Live 'Hit Or Miss' Video

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.