Black Sabbath legend Geezer Butler has shared his opinion about the idea that Ozzy Osbourne has floated about the original lineup of the band reuniting to perform a final farewell concert together.
The bassist and lyricist was asked about the idea while discussing the new paperback edition of his autobiography "Into The Void: From Birth To Black Sabbath-And Beyond," with BraveWords.
Butler responded, "Ozzy has been texting me about doing one final show with Bill and that's it, but it's just not going to happen. But I always said that the original Black Sabbath would never get back together.
"So, you say these things hoping if a miracle happens, that would be great to do it. But it's up to everyone's health, but I can't see it happening. I'd love it to happen, even if it was one final song with the original four of us, with Bill on the drums. Even if it's just one song."
He was then asked, "would you like to see it take place back home in Birmingham?" and he responded, "I'd love it too, but it certainly could never be a tour. It would only be one or two shows."
Black Sabbath Release Double A Single and HD Animated Video
Ozzy Looks Back At Black Sabbath From His Perspective
Geezer Butler's 'INTO THE VOID: From Birth to Black Sabbath-And Beyond' Coming To Paperback
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler To Interviewed At Filling The Void Event
Original Black Sabbath Farewell Concert? Geezer Weighs In- Bruce Dickinson Addresses Rare Concert Cancellation- more
Guns N' Roses Have New Songs Says Duff- Van Halen Share Classic Live Performance Video- Paul McCartney & Wings- more
George Strait Plays Largest Concert Ever In The U.S. History- Kenny Chesney Breaks Another Record- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Original Black Sabbath Farewell Concert? Geezer Weighs In
Bruce Dickinson Addresses Rare Concert Cancellation
Pantera Make First UK Performance In Over 20 Years
Eighteen Visions Revisit and Expand 'Obsession' For 20th Anniversary
All That Remains 'Let You Go' With New Video
The National Parks Announces New Album Wild Spirit
Punk Rock Veterans Down By Law 'Stand Up, Stand Down'
Pearl Jam Offshoot Painted Shield Open 'Window' With New Video