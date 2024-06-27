Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Mad Monster Party Appearance

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to pull out of a scheduled appearance at Mad Monster Party next month in Arizona because he is unable to travel, according to his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne.
Ozzy was set to appear with Sharon and their son Jack at the event that runs from July 12th to July 14th at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa in Glendale, AZ.
Sharon Osbourne broke the news to fans with the following statement, "Regretfully, the Osbourne family have to cancel our upcoming appearance at the Mad Monster Party in Phoenix because Ozzy is unable to travel at this time.
"However, Jack [Ozzy and Sharon's son] will be there flying the flag for the Osbournes. Everybody who bought the Osbourne package will, of course, get full refunds."
Other stars that will be taking part in the Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024 are:
Christine Elise (Child's Play 2, Chucky)
David Ellefson (Megadeth)
Ken Foree (Dawn of the Dead, Halloween)
John Glover (Smallville, Scrooged)
Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th VII-X, Hatchet)
Jamie Kennedy (Scream)
Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets, Cape Fear) (July 13 and 14 only)
Matthew Lillard (Scream, Scooby Doo)
Alison Lohman (Drag Me to Hell)
Rose McGowan (Scream, Charmed)
Ed Neal (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre)
Nivek Ogre (Skinny Puppy)
Jason Patric (The Lost Boys, Frankenstein Unbound)
Stephen Pearcy (Ratt)
Lou Diamond Phillips (The First Power, Young Guns)
Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville, Urban Legend) (July 13 and 14 only)
The Honky Tonk Man (Wrestling legend)
Skeet Ulrich (Scream, The Craft)
Alex Vincent (Child's Play 2, Chucky)
Lee Waddell (Scream) (In Ghostface costume on Saturday)
Tom Wopat (Dukes of Hazzard, Django Unchained)
Read more about the special event here.
Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death
Original Black Sabbath Farewell Concert? Geezer Weighs In
Ozzy Osbourne Nervous About Rock Hall Induction
Ozzy Looks Back At Black Sabbath From His Perspective
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Mad Monster- Militarie Gun shares new song for WWE 2K24 curated by Post Malone- more
Late AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Birthday Bash Announced- Eagles Add Even More Dates To Sphere Residency- more
Machine Gun Kelly Covers Zach Bryan's 'Sun To Me'- Bailey Zimmerman Releasing Summer Anthem 'New To Country'- more
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Militarie Gun Shares New Song For WWE 2K24 Curated By Post Malone
John Lennon's Mind Games Ultimate Collection Previewed With New Video
Cage The Elephant Share 'Out Loud' Video
D.R.U.G.S. Reveal 'Losers Stay Losers (Let-down)' And Announce Album
Dream Evil Deliver 'Chose Force' Video
Elliott Smith Heaven Adores You Coming To Select Movie Theaters
Yours Truly Go California Sober With New Single
ProgStock Festival 2024 Announced