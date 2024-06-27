.

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Mad Monster Party Appearance

Michael Angulia | 06-27-2024

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to pull out of a scheduled appearance at Mad Monster Party next month in Arizona because he is unable to travel, according to his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne.

Ozzy was set to appear with Sharon and their son Jack at the event that runs from July 12th to July 14th at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa in Glendale, AZ.

Sharon Osbourne broke the news to fans with the following statement, "Regretfully, the Osbourne family have to cancel our upcoming appearance at the Mad Monster Party in Phoenix because Ozzy is unable to travel at this time.

"However, Jack [Ozzy and Sharon's son] will be there flying the flag for the Osbournes. Everybody who bought the Osbourne package will, of course, get full refunds."

Other stars that will be taking part in the Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024 are:
Christine Elise (Child's Play 2, Chucky)
David Ellefson (Megadeth)
Ken Foree (Dawn of the Dead, Halloween)
John Glover (Smallville, Scrooged)
Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th VII-X, Hatchet)
Jamie Kennedy (Scream)
Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets, Cape Fear) (July 13 and 14 only)
Matthew Lillard (Scream, Scooby Doo)
Alison Lohman (Drag Me to Hell)
Rose McGowan (Scream, Charmed)
Ed Neal (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre)
Nivek Ogre (Skinny Puppy)
Jason Patric (The Lost Boys, Frankenstein Unbound)
Stephen Pearcy (Ratt)
Lou Diamond Phillips (The First Power, Young Guns)
Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville, Urban Legend) (July 13 and 14 only)
The Honky Tonk Man (Wrestling legend)
Skeet Ulrich (Scream, The Craft)
Alex Vincent (Child's Play 2, Chucky)
Lee Waddell (Scream) (In Ghostface costume on Saturday)
Tom Wopat (Dukes of Hazzard, Django Unchained)

Read more about the special event here.

