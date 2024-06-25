Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death

Ozzy Osbourne references the infamous "ant snorting" incident in Motley Crue's biopic and autobiography "The Dirt" in a new PSA message for beverage brand Liquid Death.

The company has released a new video entitled "Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death" as a reaction to posts on Instagram talking about snorting the brand's "Death Dust".

The metal legend shares, "I love how Liquid Death makes a healthy thing like hydration more fun. Sharon, the family, and I drink Liquid Death all the time, it's delicious. But seriously, don't snort or inject anything they make. It's much better for drinking." Watch the video below:

