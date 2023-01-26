.

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Being Joined By Guns N' Roses Star On New Tour

Bruce Henne | Published 01-26-2023

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Being Joined By Guns N' Roses Star On New Tour

(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons has announced dates for a solo European tour that will be feature former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum.

The legendary rocker will be joined by his regular live lineup of Sorum and guitarist Austin Hanks for the series, which will mix headline dates with festival appearances when it opens at the Sweden Rock Festival on June 10.

Billed as "The Big One - Part 1" 2023 tour, the month-long run will see Gibbons and company play 20 shows in 12 countries by the time it wraps up in mid-July.

Sorum and Hanks joined Gibbons on his third solo album, 2021's "Hardware"; they recorded the set at Escape Studio in California's high desert, near Palm Springs, and launched the project with the lead single, "West Coast Junkie."

Gibbons will regroup with ZZ Top for shows in New Zealand next month ahead of a spring series of US dates.

Check out Billy's European tour schedule and get ticket details here.


hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

