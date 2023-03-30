Slash, Billy Gibbons Lead All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute For CMT Music Awards

(CMT) The CMT MUSIC AWARDS will feature an all-star tribute to legendary band Lynyrd Skynyrd featuring a stacked lineup of music royalty including Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash and Warren Haynes, alongside LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd filling the role of "The Honkettes." The celebration comes 50 years after the launch of the band's debut album, following the recent passing of final original founding member, guitarist Gary Rossington.

Cody Johnson and Paul Rodgers will lead vocals with Billy Gibbons, Slash and Warren Haynes on electric guitar for a one-time-only performance of a pair of timeless Lynyrd Skynyrd hits.

Veteran Nashville studio and touring musicians Ethan Pilzer and Rich Redmond complete the lineup on bass and drums. Dale Krantz Rossington, band member and wife of late guitarist Gary Rossington, set to attend the once-in-a-lifetime musical celebration alongside fellow Lynyrd Skynyrd band members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlock

With over 28 million records sold in the U.S. since their debut album "Pronounced 'Leh-'nerd 'Skin-'nerd" in 1973, and a sound as iconic as the American culture it celebrates, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd were nominated for their 2016 "CMT CROSSROADS" pairing with Brantley Gilbert for the ultimate celebration of Southern rock in the "Performance of the Year" category.

The 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS air LIVE from Austin, TX's Moody Center for the first time ever this Sunday, April 2nd (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

