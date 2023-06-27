New ZZ Top Album To Feature Late Bassist Dusty Hill

(hennemusic) Billy Gibbons has revealed plans to feature material recorded by late bassist Dusty Hill on the next ZZ Top album. Sessions for the project were captured prior to Hill's sudden death at his Houston, TX home in 2021, with the group enlisting longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis to handle bass duties.

As Classic Rock reports, Dusty had made it clear that he wanted the band to continue without him. "Yes he did," confirms Gibbons, who is currently playing solo dates in Europe. "He said: 'The show must go on.' That was his wish, and we granted it."

When asked about new music, the guitarist say he hopes to release a new album later this year. "In fact, we are currently reviewing the tracks that deserve completion," says Gibbons.

Get more details about the project from Billy here.

Related Stories

ZZ Top In The Studio For Eliminator's 40th Anniversary

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Being Joined By Guns N' Roses Star On New Tour

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

ZZ Top Share Video For Raw Version Of 'Thunderbird'

News > ZZ Top