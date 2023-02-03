Dierks Bentley Teams Up With Ashley McBryde For 'Cowboy Boots'

Dierks Bentley has shared a performance video for his brand new collaboration with Ashley McBryde, "Cowboy Boots", from his forthcoming album, "Gravel & Gold".
Bentley had this to say, "When I first really fell in love with Country music, Jim Beam and cowboy boots came along for the ride. I've had a few pair of boots over the years, many requiring duct tape at times. But, they've been my consistent and steady companion through this crazy ride.
"Not only does Ashley have one of the best voices in Country music, she also always rocked a pair of boots when we were on tour together last year. I wanted someone that I could authentically sing this song with, and I didn't have to look any further than stage left. She's the real deal."
According to the announcement, McBryde joined Bentley down at Lower Broadway's iconic Robert's Western World last week for his latest performance video from one Nashville's most important music venues. Watch the clip below:
