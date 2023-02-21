Be-Bop Deluxe's 'Sunburst Finish' Set For Special Vinyl Reissue

(Glass Onyon) Be-Bop Deluxe's "Sunburst Finish" is set to for a brand new vinyl reissue that will feature a remix of the album by Stephen W Tayler and was cut at Abbey Road Studios.

The special reissue will arrive on April 28, 2023 and will also restore the original artwork of the 1976 LP release. Recorded in the Autumn of 1975 at Abbey Road studios (with some sessions also taking place at AIR studios in London), "Sunburst Finish" was the third album by Be-Bop Deluxe and the first to feature the line-up of Bill Nelson (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Charlie Tumahai (bass, vocals), Andy Clark (keyboards) and Simon Fox (drums). It was also the first Be Bop album to be co-produced by Nelson and John Leckie.

An album of immense musical inventiveness and creativity, "Sunburst Finish" was one of the finest albums of its era, a perfect cohesion of ten classic songs written by Bill Nelson (featuring his highly imaginative guitar playing) and a stylized and striking artwork package.

Featuring such classic material as "Heavenly Homes", "Crying to the Sky", "Sleep that Burns", "Life in the Air Age", "Crystal Gazing" and "Blazing Apostles", the album also spawned the hit single "Ships in the Night" and launched Be-Bop Deluxe as one of the major breakthrough acts of 1976.

Tracklisting:

Side One

1 Fair Exchange

2 Heavenly Homes

3 Ships in the Night

4 Crying to the Sky

5 Sleep That Burns

Side Two

1 Beauty Secrets

2 Life in the Air Age

3 Like an Old Blues

4 Crystal Gazing

5 Blazing Apostles.

Preorders are open at Amazon and Cherry Red Records.

