Be-Bop Deluxe's 'Hot Valves' Remastered For Special Reissue

Be-Bop Deluxe's classic 1976 EP "Hot Valves" has been remastered for a special 10 inch vinyl reissue that will be released on November 24, 2023. Glass Onyon sent over the following details:
Originally issued in November 1976, the "Hot Valves" EP version featured four classic Be-Bop Deluxe songs, "Maid in Heaven", "Bring Back the Spark", "Blazing Apostles" and "Jet Silver and the Dolls of Venus" and was a UK Top 40 hit upon its release.
This new 10-inch EP edition has been cut from the original master tapes and is issued as part of Cherry Red Records' 45s at 45 series.
TRACK LISTING
Side One
1 Maid in Heaven
2 Bring Back the Spark
Side Two
1 Blazing Apostles
2 Jet Silver and the Dolls of Venus
