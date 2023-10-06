Be-Bop Deluxe's 'Hot Valves' Remastered For Special Reissue

Be-Bop Deluxe's classic 1976 EP "Hot Valves" has been remastered for a special 10 inch vinyl reissue that will be released on November 24, 2023. Glass Onyon sent over the following details:

Originally issued in November 1976, the "Hot Valves" EP version featured four classic Be-Bop Deluxe songs, "Maid in Heaven", "Bring Back the Spark", "Blazing Apostles" and "Jet Silver and the Dolls of Venus" and was a UK Top 40 hit upon its release.

This new 10-inch EP edition has been cut from the original master tapes and is issued as part of Cherry Red Records' 45s at 45 series.

TRACK LISTING

Side One

1 Maid in Heaven

2 Bring Back the Spark

Side Two

1 Blazing Apostles

2 Jet Silver and the Dolls of Venus

