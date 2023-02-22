The Mission Headlining Tomorrow's Ghost Festival

(Sonic PR) With Tomorrow's Ghosts due to return for a Halloween Gathering later this year, the festival is thrilled to complete its 2023 line-up with the announcement of its exceptional Friday night headliners... The Mission.

Roll out the black carpet, the UK's goth-rock overlords are landing in Whitby this Autumn... From major label deals to winning countless accolades, lurid media stories of rock'n'roll excess and a fanatical following who could never get enough, The Mission redefined what it meant to be Goth and have been defying expectations ever since.

Formed in late 1985 from the ashes of The Sisters of Mercy, ex-members Wayne Hussey and Craig Adams would enlist the significant talents of Simon Hinkler and Mick Brown to create one of the most respected goth-rock and live acts of all time: The Mission.

Striking gold with 1986 Top-40 hit single "Stay with Me" and their debut album "God's Own Medicine", The Mission's earliest releases on a major label would preempt a landslide of 13 more hits over the next eight years, including anthemic classics such as "Wasteland", "Tower of Strength", "Beyond the Pale", "Deliverance" and "Butterfly On A Wheel". Releasing seven albums at the height of their powers, from 1986's landmark debut 'God's Own Medicine' and its epic follow-up 'Children' through to the mid-nineties albums 'Neverland' and 'Blue', the band would also amass total album sales north of four million sales worldwide.

Splitting in 1996 due to "the general craziness of their existence", The Mission regrouped with a reconfigured lineup in 1999 for a wildly successful world tour and the recording of arguably the finest album of their career, 'AurA', which charted at No. 1 in the German alternative chart for eight consecutive weeks in 2001.

Performing with 3/4 of the original line-up from 2011 to this day - Wayne Hussey, Craig Adams, Simon Hinkler with the addition of Alex Baum on drums - The Mission have continued to release groundbreaking new albums (such as 'The Brightest Light' and 'Another Fall from Grace') while continuing to excite their devoted fanbase and critics alike.

No strangers to deafening huge crowds while supporting the likes of U2, The Cure The Cult, HIM and Robert Plant over the years, or conquering vast live arenas in their own right, from countless SOLD-OUT residencies to headlining the Reading Festival TWICE; The Mission have earned one of the most fearsome live reputations in the business. Confirmed to be bringing some of that main stage swagger to the intimate confines of the Whitby Pavilion for this year's Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival's Halloween Gathering, expect a headline slot for the ages when Wayne Hussey and co. come to town.





