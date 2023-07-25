Extreme Share Video & Initiative Keeping Rock Alive: 'Rise: Generations On A Mission'

(SRO) Extreme have decided to give back to the generations of rock fans who have continuously supported them and kept rock alive. Following the overwhelming response to "Rise," the first single and video from their current album SIX via earMUSIC, Extreme have released an alternate version of the single's music video, "Rise: Generations On A Mission."

Directed by Bettencourt, "Rise: Generations On A Mission" tells the story of two young musicians living the same dream which generations of rock fans and Extreme fans have lived and breathed for decades... creating music, playing music and sharing that passion on stage or in the audience.

As a part of this, Extreme and earMUSIC have created a space where fans, bands and musician friends of Extreme spanning the years can come together and share their covers of "Rise." Extreme and earMUSIC's mission is to share fans' "Rise" covers using their platforms to spread the word, reach the world and unite all generations on the journey to keep rock'n'roll alive. "It is not a contest and it is not a competition, but the winner is rock 'n' roll," says Nuno Bettencourt.

