Bryan Adams Announces So Happy It Hurts Tour

Bryan Adams announced that he will be hitting the road this summer for his 2023 So Happy It Hurts Tour with support from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
Live Nation sent over these details: the notable run will hit 26 cities across the U.S. this summer, with stops in New York City, Boston, Tampa, Denver, Phoenix, San Francisco and more.
The tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 6 in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena and wraps on Thursday, August 3 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3rd at 12pm local time.
The upcoming tour is in support of Bryan Adams' 15th studio album, "So Happy It Hurts," which was released March 11, 2022 via BMG. "So Happy It Hurts" is also nominated for Best Rock Performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy awards, taking place this Sunday, February 5.
SO HAPPY IT HURTS 2023 TOUR DATES:
Tue Jun 06 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Wed Jun 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Fri Jun 09 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sat Jun 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sun Jun 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *
Tue Jun 13 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Wed Jun 14 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thu Jun 15 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sat Jun 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sun Jun 18 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Tue Jun 20 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live *
Wed Jun 21 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Wed Jun 28 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Thu Jun 29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Sat Jul 01 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Sun Jul 02 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Mon Jul 03 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Thu Jul 06 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Fri Jul 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
Tue Jul 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Wed Jul 26 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Fri Jul 28 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
Sat Jul 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Sun Jul 30 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Wed Aug 02 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Thu Aug 03 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
* Non-Live Nation Date
Bryan Adams Recruited John Cleese For 'Kick Ass' Video (2022 In Review)
ZZ Top, Bryan Adams and Tyler Childers Lead Stagecoach's Palomino Stage Lineup
Bryan Adams Recruits John Cleese For 'Kick Ass' Video
Bryan Adams Premieres 'Never Gonna Rain' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring- Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, RATM Lead Rock Hall Nominations- more
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Tour And Livestream- KISS- Lamb Of God Lead Resurrected Milwaukee Metal Fest- Fall Out Boy Tour- more
Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay
GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course
Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters
Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols
Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days
Pantera, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit To Headline 2023 Inkcarceration
6th Annual Cliff Burton Day YouTube Celebration Announced
Gene Simmons Reflects On Why Ace Left KISS
Marty Friedman Playing First U.S. Shows In Four Years
Bryan Adams Announces So Happy It Hurts Tour
Gord Downie and Bob Rock's 'The Moment Is A Wild Place' Goes Online
Thrice Revisit 'The Artist In The Ambulance' For 20th Anniversary
Singled Out: Patty & The Oh's Heard Some Kinda Light