Bryan Adams Announces So Happy It Hurts Tour

Bryan Adams announced that he will be hitting the road this summer for his 2023 So Happy It Hurts Tour with support from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Live Nation sent over these details: the notable run will hit 26 cities across the U.S. this summer, with stops in New York City, Boston, Tampa, Denver, Phoenix, San Francisco and more.

The tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 6 in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena and wraps on Thursday, August 3 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3rd at 12pm local time.



The upcoming tour is in support of Bryan Adams' 15th studio album, "So Happy It Hurts," which was released March 11, 2022 via BMG. "So Happy It Hurts" is also nominated for Best Rock Performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy awards, taking place this Sunday, February 5.



SO HAPPY IT HURTS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Jun 06 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Wed Jun 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Fri Jun 09 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sun Jun 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *

Tue Jun 13 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Wed Jun 14 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Jun 15 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Jun 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sun Jun 18 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Tue Jun 20 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live *

Wed Jun 21 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Wed Jun 28 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Thu Jun 29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sat Jul 01 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Sun Jul 02 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Mon Jul 03 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Thu Jul 06 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Fri Jul 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

Tue Jul 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Wed Jul 26 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Fri Jul 28 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

Sat Jul 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sun Jul 30 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Wed Aug 02 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thu Aug 03 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena



* Non-Live Nation Date

