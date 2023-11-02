The Beatles 'Final' Song 'Now And Then' Streaming Online

Social media promo

What is said to be the "Final" Beatles song, "Now And Then", is now streaming online with the music video, directed by Peter Jackson, set to premiere this Friday, November 3rd at 2pm GMT / 10am EDT / 7am PDT on The Beatles' YouTube channel.

Here is the synopsis for the song: Now and Then's eventful journey to fruition took place over five decades and is the product of conversations and collaborations between the four Beatles that go on to this day.

The long mythologised John Lennon demo was first worked on in February 1995 by Paul, George and Ringo as part of The Beatles Anthology project but it remained unfinished, partly because of the impossible technological challenges involved in working with the vocal John had recorded on tape in the 1970s. For years it looked like the song could never be completed.

But in 2022 there was a stroke of serendipity. A software system developed by Peter Jackson and his team, used throughout the production of the documentary series Get Back, finally opened the way for the uncoupling of John's vocal from his piano part. As a result, the original recording could be brought to life and worked on anew with contributions from all four Beatles. This remarkable story of musical archaeology reflects The Beatles' endless creative curiosity and shared fascination with technology. It marks the completion of the last recording that John, Paul and George and Ringo will get to make together and celebrates the legacy of the foremost and most influential band in popular music history.

Related Stories

The Beatles Announce Peter Jackson Directed 'Now And Then' Video

The Last Beatles Song Coming Next Week

Strawberry Field Announce Dedication Of New Bandstand

Dolly Parton Recruits Beatles Legends For 'Let It Be' Cover

News > Beatles