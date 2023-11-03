Semisonic Release First New Album In 22 Years

(Missing Piece Group) Grammy-nominated trio Semisonic released Little Bit Of Sun, their first full length album release in 22 years. Recorded in the band's native Minneapolis and including appearances from Jason Isbell and My Morning Jacket's Jim James, the album offers a deeply moving reflection on growth, gratitude, and commitment in the face of change and uncertainty. The collection also includes co-writes with Grammy-winning songwriters Lori McKenna and Amy Allen.

The 12 song collection marks the band's first full length album since 2001's All About Chemistry and follows their critically-acclaimed 2020 EP You're Not Alone. The songs walk a tightrope between raw energy and tender beauty, balancing power pop muscle with acoustic intimacy. Bassist John Munson and drummer Jacob Slichter's performances are finely tuned to match, infusing Wilson's bright, buoyant melodies with touches of melancholy and darkness that perpetually haunt the periphery. Stream it here.

In addition to his work with Semisonic, Dan Wilson has remained an in-demand songwriter and producer, working on a uniquely diverse range of releases. His most recent work includes co-writing Jon Batiste's "Butterfly," co-writing and producing Claud's new single "A Good Thing," co-writing Chris Stapleton's "White Horse," and co-writing and producing Celine Dion's "Love Again" from the film and soundtrack. Wilson also teamed up with Mitski for her first released co-write "The Only Heartbreaker" which hit #1 on Billboard's AAA radio chart, worked with Taylor Swift on re-producing his co-writes on Red (Taylor's Version), and collaborated with Leon Bridges, Tom Morello, Joy Oladokun, Cuco and many more.

