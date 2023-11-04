Colossal Street Jam Deliver 'No Way To Live'

New Jersey rockers Colossal Street Jam has released their single, "No Way to Live," with a new music video slated to release late November, 2023, followed by the full album in 2024.

"No Way to Live", the actual song , started out about the daily struggles in life we all go thru. The song ended up being the start of an album and songs that touch on so many social and emotional issues during a rough time for everyone in the world. We never set out to make a concept album, but it definitely has that feel when you go from song to song," says frontman Gene Potts.

"We are very excited to have signed with Fretbar Records and Jimmy Warren Entertainment Group. The band will hit the road to support "No Way to Live" throughout 2024 and our single will be on radio worldwide starting this week." - Colossal Street Jam

"'No Way To LivE' reminds me of what great rock n roll was in the 70's. We believe fans are going to dive in and fall in love with COLOSSAL STREET JAM." - Jimmy Warren (President, Fretbar Records)

