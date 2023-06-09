Colossal Street Jam Deliver 'Seconds' Video

(TAG) New Jersey based, Bluesy, 70s influenced rock band Colossal Street Jam has released the Official Music Video for their new single, "Seconds".

With the music video filmed and produced by Soto / Sinestra Studios, "Seconds" is off of Colossal Street Jam's critically praised new album, No Way To Live.

"The video shows the band singing live-and the song totally rocks. The lead singer's voice reminds us of Brad Delp of Boston, displaying a very 70s classic rock feel. However, it travels into prog rock territory toward the end of the song, showing the true diversity and musicianship of this band." - Rock At Night. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

More Colossal Street Jam News