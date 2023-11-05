Singled Out: The Sons Of James' Boswell

Florida-based melodic skate punkers The Sons Of James recently released a new single called "Boswell". To celebrate we asked Steven Blair to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I was sipping a cup of coffee at the dinning room table early on a Saturday morning at home in NC, gathering my thoughts and reviewing the last month or so of life (as I often do on Saturdays before anyone else in the house wakes up). It had been kind of a rough month. I had received news that a friend was dealing with some addiction issues, a family member had pretty much lost their life savings, we were in the middle of some band hurdles, the company I was working for was making some changes and everything was sort of looking grayish. As I was sorting through the work stuff I was thinking about some of the things my boss had been saying and the way he runs his department.

The man is fearless and has this never ending drive that can't seem to be broken. What most consider failures he considers 'just a learning curve' and keeps going with that hiccup in mind and turns it into a stepping stone to succeeding. It fit right in to every situation that was going through my mind about everything that had been happening over the last month. It's never comes easy but you will find your way, just don't let go.

I grabbed a pen and pad and started working out the lyrics to Boswell. As far as the music goes, I had this beat that I've been play around with for a couple of years and I thought the lyrical flow that I had formed the lyrics to would work perfectly with it so I got behind my kit and figured it out. Then I messed around with the guitar until it decently matched. I demoed the song, sent it to Sean who then dialed the guitar in and made some necessary changes and Boswell was created.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

