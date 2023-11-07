The Moss Announce Winter Headline Tour

() Salt Lake City-based band The Moss announced their winter US headline tour dates-The Moss Alive Tour. The tour will start in Vancouver, work down the West Coast, then see them return to Austin to follow this year's Austin City Limits with a show at the Scoot Inn.
The run will also include stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Milwaukee and Denver, CO at The Bluebird Theatre. The band just completed the first leg of their fall headline tour during which 10 shows sold out in advance-including shows in Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and LA's legendary Troubadour.
The tour will pick back up on November 29th with an already sold-out show at The Atlantis in Washington, DC. The second leg of the fall tour will travel through the eastern US, including shows that have already sold out in Boston, Philadelphia, and Nashville.
Fall Tour
November
29 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis SOLD OUT
30 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry SOLD OUT
December
1 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair SOLD OUT
2 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
3 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Riptide Music Festival
5 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
6 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room
7 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
8 - Nashville, TN @ The End SOLD OUT
9 - Nashville, TN @ The End
12 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Alive Tour (NEW)
February
15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
19 - Bend, OR @ Domino Room
21 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
22 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
23 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst
24 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
27 - El Paso, TX @ Lobrow Place
29 - Houston, TX @ WOMH Upstairs
March
1 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
2 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
5 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
6 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
7 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk
8 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
9 - Milwaukee, WI @ TBA
20 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
22 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Doom Metal Supergroup MMXX Recruit Mick Moss For New Single
Foo Fighters To Rock Roskilde Festival 2024- Tool Add More Dates To U.S. Tour- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet Lead Innings Festival- more
Slipknot Part Ways With Jay Weinberg- Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall Jam- Nickelback Add Special Stop To Get Rollin' Tour- more
Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix
Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Foo Fighters To Rock Roskilde Festival 2024
Tool Add More Dates To U.S. Tour
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet Lead Innings Festival
The Killers Preview 'Rebel Diamonds'
The Ghost Inside Unleash 'Death Grip' Video
Taproot Reveal 'Favourite Song' Video ft. Elias Soriano
Queensryche Revisiting Classics On The Origins Tour
David Ellefson Announces Inaugural Bass Warrior Tour